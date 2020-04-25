Hematocrit Test Devices Market is Poised to be Worth US$ 5200 Mn by 2026

Hematocrit test devices are type of in vitro diagnostic devices. These devices are computerized and specialized machines used for counting and characterizing white blood cells, platelets, and red blood cells. New generation hematocrit test devices are bench top and have micro sampling autoloaders with continuous loading capability. Additionally, these are equipped with barcode tracking technology. Moreover, point-of-care hematocrit test meter is a wireless instrument that operates on a single-use cartridge. Normal blood analyzers can complete blood count analysis with three-level WBC differentiation. The three major physical technologies used in blood analyzers are electrical impedance, flow cytometry, and fluorescent flow cytometry. The device has gained popularity, as it helps in effective evaluation of hematocrit value compared to manual method for evaluation of hematocrit parameter. Rise in blood-related diseases among the geriatric population is likely to drive the global Hematocrit Test Devices Market in the near future.

The global hematocrit test devices market is characterized by increase in incidence of chronic disease induced anemia across the world. The market is witnessing gradual rise in technological advancement supported by government funding and initiatives. The global hematocrit test devices market is projected to expand at steady pace from 2018 to 2026.

Increase in the geriatric population which is prone to blood borne diseases, large patient base in developing countries demanding proper treatment and diagnosis, and investments by public and private market players in R&D on hematocrit test devices for diagnostic testing of blood and treatment of hematology originated diseases drive the global hematocrit test devices market. However, lengthy regulatory approval procedure, significant investment required in innovation of diagnostic devices and solutions, and lack of awareness about importance of hematocrit tests in the diagnosis of diseases are likely to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

Hematocrit test devices are gaining popularity among health care professionals, as these have proven to be effective in producing accurate complete blood count result which help health care professional in the treatment and diagnosis of blood borne diseases. Use of hematocrit test devices reduces the inaccurate evaluation of hematocrit value using manual calculation and are found to be more effective in complete blood count test than laboratory based manual procedures. Investment in innovation in hematocrit test meters or analyzers and partnerships for co-development and commercialization of hematocrit test devices are expected to fuel the growth of the global hematocrit test devices market in the near future.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50298

In terms of product, the global hematocrit test devices market has been classified into blood analyzers, hematocrit test meters, and others. The others segment comprises consumables and accessories of hematocrit test devices. The blood analyzers segment includes hematology analyzers and blood gas systems. The blood analyzers segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be attributed to increase in usage of blood analyzers for various tests such as white blood cell count, reticulocytes analysis, and coagulation test complete blood count test, as these devices are easy to use, provide high level of precision and accuracy for red blood cell counting for evaluation of hematocrit parameters of individuals.

Moreover, presence of key companies such as Sysmex Corporation and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. engaged in research & development and manufacture of innovative blood analyzers boosts the growth of the global market. Furthermore, initiatives taken by public and private organizations are aimed at installing new generation blood analyzers to provide better healthcare facilities and patient care. The relatively stable growth rate of the segment can be ascribed to high replacement rate and limited pipeline of blood analyzers. The hematocrit test meters segment is anticipated to expand at an above average growth rate during the forecast period despite the predominant use of blood analyzers in hematology testing. Preference for hematocrit test meters for hematocrit testing has increased among physicians and other end-users, as these are point-of-care devices and have the potential to provide decentralized patient care and hematocrit test at bedside and faster results than blood analyzers. Additionally, launch of products by Abbott, Nova Biomedical, and EKF Diagnostics are likely to drive the hematocrit test meters segment during the forecast period.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=50298

Major players operating in the global hematocrit test devices market include Nihon Kohden Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Sysmex Corporation, Nova Biomedical, Abbott Laboratories, HORIBA, Ltd., and Boule Diagnostics.