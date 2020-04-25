Hospital Gowns-Global Market Outlook 2019-2025

Global Hospital Gowns Market Research Report 2019 to 2025 provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability.

The global hospital gowns market size is expected to reach USD 3.87 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing number of surgeries, several initiatives pertaining to hospital gowns taken by major players, and rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are among the key factors projected to drive the market.

Rising number of surgeries globally is also poised to provide an upthrust to the market during the forecast period. For instance, as per Mölnlycke Health Care AB, 70 million surgical procedures are performed every year in Europe. The trend is creating a significant increase in the demand for hospital gowns as they are one of the essential requirements for surgical procedures. Furthermore, according to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in 2014, around 9,942,000 surgeries were performed in U.S. ambulatory setting. Patient gowns provide protection against hospital-acquired infections to some extent owing to which surgeons recommend these gowns.

This report focuses on Hospital Gowns volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hospital Gowns market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Top manufacturers in Hospital Gowns Market are: Medline, 3M, Standard Textile, AmeriPride, Cardinal Health, Gownies, Angelica, Atlas Infiniti, Sara Healthcare P Ltd. and others.

This report segments the Global Hospital Gowns Market on the basis of Types:

Disposable

Reusable

On the Basis of Application the Global Hospital Gowns Market is segmented into:

Hospital & Clinic

ASCs

Others

Regional Analysis for Hospital Gowns Market:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast

