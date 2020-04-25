Huge Growth for Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market 2018-2025 with Major Players Like Siemens, General Electric, Schneider, Electric, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, Telit, PTC

The 2017-2024 production, consumption, revenue, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, and market influencing factors of the Global Industrial Cloud Platform Marketin the global level have been laid down in this report.

Market Analysis: The Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market was valued at USD 703.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 737.5 billion in 2025 growing at a healthy CAGR of 27.8% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Industrial cloud platform offers a modern approach for deploying and developing software applications. Industrial cloud platform enables easy detection of potential security threats in infrastructure by tracking the process and monitoring traffic. It also helps in scanning, classifying, analysing of data as well as providing solutions to take action against loss of data.

Major Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global industrial cloud platform market are –

Siemens

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Telit

The other players in the market are PTC, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, Epicor Software, Oracle Corporation, Prevas, QAD Inc., Rackspace Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard, Net Magic IT Services, Sify Technologies, CtrlS Data Center, VMware, Inc., and many more.

In May 2018, Oracle Corporation had launched Oracle Autonomous Analytics Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Integration Cloud, and Oracle Autonomous Visual Builder Cloud to provide cloud platform services for business. This cloud services enable organizations to lower cost, reduce risk, accelerate innovation, and get predictive insights.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Segmentation:

By Solution (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition, Distributed Control System, Manufacturing Execution System, Human-Machine Interface, Product Lifecycle Management, Others), Professional Service (System Integration ,Consulting), Service Model(Software-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service, ,Infrastructure-as-a-Service), Cloud Type (Private, Public, and Hybrid), By End Users (Oil & Gas, Electric Power Generation, Chemicals, Water & Waste Water Management, Food & Beverage, Mining & Metal, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceutical, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Research Methodology: Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis to know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

