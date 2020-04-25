Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market by Industry Analysis 2019 and Forecast to 2025

An infrared search and track (IRST) system is used to detect the vehicles and devices that give out infrared radiation. This is used mostly in jet planes and aircraft. The biggest advantage of the IRST system is that they dont give off any infrared radiation of themselves which makes them difficult to detect unlike in RADAR which gives off an infrared signature of itself.

The passive situational awareness system for tracking and destroying enemy forces by the defense sector gains huge popularity. This system uses IRST technology. Its increased usage in aerospace industry for outer orbital mechanized rovers also fuels the market growth. The huge investment made by the government in the intelligent tracking systems leads to rapid development of this market.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Leonardo

Thales Group

Rheinmetall AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Aselsan A.S

HGH Systmes Infrarouges SAS

Safran

Tonbo Imaging Private Limited

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Breakdown Data by Type

Scanning Head

Processing and Control Electronics

Display

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Civil

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

Others

Table of contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Scanning Head

1.4.3 Processing and Control Electronics

1.4.4 Display

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.3 Civil

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market Size

2.1.1 Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Production 2014-2025

2.2 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market

2.4 Key Trends for Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

TOC continued…!

