Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Market by Industry Analysis 2019 and Forecast to 2025

An infrared search and track (IRST) system is used to detect the vehicles and devices that give out infrared radiation. This is used mostly in jet planes and aircraft. The biggest advantage of the IRST system is that they dont give off any infrared radiation of themselves which makes them difficult to detect unlike in RADAR which gives off an infrared signature of itself.

 The passive situational awareness system for tracking and destroying enemy forces by the defense sector gains huge popularity. This system uses IRST technology. Its increased usage in aerospace industry for outer orbital mechanized rovers also fuels the market growth. The huge investment made by the government in the intelligent tracking systems leads to rapid development of this market.

 This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Leonardo

Thales Group

Rheinmetall AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Aselsan A.S

HGH Systmes Infrarouges SAS

Safran

Tonbo Imaging Private Limited

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Breakdown Data by Type

Scanning Head

Processing and Control Electronics

Display

Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System Breakdown Data by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Civil

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Infrared Search and Track (IRST) System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

Others

 Table of contents:

1  Study  Coverage 
        1.1  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Product
1.2  Key  Market  Segments  in  This  Study
1.3  Key  Manufacturers  Covered
1.4  Market  by  Type
1.4.1  Global  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Market  Size  Growth  Rate  by  Type
1.4.2  Scanning  Head
1.4.3  Processing  and  Control  Electronics
1.4.4  Display
1.5  Market  by  Application
1.5.1  Global  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Market  Size  Growth  Rate  by  Application
1.5.2  Aerospace  and  Defense
1.5.3  Civil
1.6  Study  Objectives
1.7  Years  Considered

2  Executive  Summary
        2.1  Global  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Market  Size
2.1.1  Global  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Revenue  2014-2025
2.1.2  Global  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Production  2014-2025
2.2  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Growth  Rate  (CAGR)  2019-2025
2.3  Analysis  of  Competitive  Landscape
2.3.1  Manufacturers  Market  Concentration  Ratio  (CR5  and  HHI)
2.3.2  Key  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Manufacturers
2.3.2.1  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Manufacturing  Base  Distribution,  Headquarters
2.3.2.2  Manufacturers  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Product  Offered
2.3.2.3  Date  of  Manufacturers  Enter  into  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Market
2.4  Key  Trends  for  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Markets  &  Products

3  Market  Size  by  Manufacturers
        3.1  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Production  by  Manufacturers
3.1.1  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Production  by  Manufacturers
3.1.2  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Production  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers
3.2  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Revenue  by  Manufacturers
3.2.1  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Revenue  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)
3.2.2  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Revenue  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)
3.3  Infrared  Search  and  Track  (IRST)  System  Price  by  Manufacturers
3.4  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion  Plans

TOC continued…!

