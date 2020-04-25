Managed Print Services Market Growth and Changes Influencing the Industry 2019-2026

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Managed Print Services Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Managed Print Services Market was valued at USD 30.57 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 58.86 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Managed Print Services?

Managed Print Service is a set of services and solutions accessible by print providers. These services optimize the print devices with the help of a software. Some of the advantages of these services include equipment maintenance and reduction in the usage of paper, thus increasing efficiency. The development of big data analytics and cloud computing solutions have affected the Managed Print Services market significantly. This has given a boost to the digital business transformation and has enhanced the IoT market forecast.

Global Managed Print Services Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing popularity of big data solutions and reduction in e-waste generation through MPS has driven the market and has enhanced the growth rate of the market at a global level giving a boost to the usage of data analytics. On the other hand, existence of identity crisis for the MPS market has become a prime concern as it hinders the market growth.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The "Global Managed Print Services Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Managed Print Services Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Managed Print Services Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Xerox Corporation, Ricoh Company, Ltd, HP Inc, Konica Minolta, Inc, Canon, Inc, Lexmark International, Inc, Kyocera Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and Toshiba. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Managed Print Services Market Segmentation, by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

Hybrid

Cloud-based managed print services accounted for the major share of the market in 2017. However, the demand for hybrid managed print services is projected to grow further over the forecast period.

Global Managed Print Services Market Segmentation, by Channel

Printer/copier manufacturers

System integrators

Independent software vendors

Printer & copier manufacturers dominated the market in 2017. The demand for system integrators is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Managed Print Services Market Segmentation, by Application

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

The market for managed print services in the BFSI sector accounted for the largest share in 2017. This sector involves reliance on paperwork and maintaining the record-keeping. The managed print services market is adopted by the banking services and is expected to grow more due to security requirements for sensitive data in banking. These applications help in optimizing the efficiency of resources and operational tactics in use.

Global Managed Print Services Market Geographic Scope

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil

Rest of the World

