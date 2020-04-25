Maritime Safety Market 2019 Emerging Growth, Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report Forecasts to 2026

Verified Market Research

Maritime security is related to the securing of a life or a specific science of property with the aid of am management, technology or regulation of some form of transportation conducted over water. There are several factors that affect the security of maritime such as the conditions of the waterway, the hydrographic services, the availability of data on the specific water levels, weather conditions and more. Maritime safety is extremely crucial in order to prevent damage or harm to any of the ship’s crew or cargo as a result of acts of terror, theft or violence.

With the emergence of smart technology as well as integrated solutions, there is a need for strict compliance with the rules and standards when it comes to activity on the sea. The increase in the maritime awareness is crucial in order to ensure maximum safety of the ship and its inhabitants. These factors are driving the maritime safety market. The factors such as piracy, terrorism and the lack of standards in the technologies are restraints in the market for maritime safety.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Kongsberg Gruppen

Signalis

Honeywell International

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Harris Corporation

Saab

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Anschütz GmbH

BAE Systems, Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

