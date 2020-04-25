Material Handling Robotics Market Analysis, Demand, Current Vendors Like: ABB, Toshiba, KUKA Robotics, Kawasaki Robotics, FANUC America Corporation And Other

Global material handling robotics market accounted to USD 29.6 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Material handling robotics market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Get Free Sample Analysis of This Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-material-handling-robotics-market

Material handling robots are used for the case-picking functions and can also handle carts for contentment centers or manufacturing process for parts to the lines of operation. The lifting capacity of material handling robots can be more than 150 lbs. The twin arm manipulator lifts and handles each and every warehoused material. These robots aid less workplace fatigue and injury. Some of the major players operating in global material handling robotics market are

ABB Pte Ltd

Adept Technology Inc

Machinery Automation & Robotics Pty Ltd

Daihen Engineering Co Ltd

Denso Wave Inc

Epson America, Inc.

Staubli International AG

FANUC CORP

KUKA Robotics Corporation

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Others are Nachi Robotic Systems Inc., Toshiba Machine Corp., and Yaskawa Motoman Robotics among others. The report includes market shares of material handling robotics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The future market report contains information for historic years 2016, the bottom year of calculation is 2017 and also the forecast amount is 2018 to 2025.

Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-material-handling-robotics-market

Segmentation:

By type the global material handling robotics market is segmented into

Transportation handling robots

Positioning

Unit load formation robots, and storage

Identification & control robots

By function the global material handling robotics market is segmented

Assembly

Packaging

Transportation

Distribution

Storage

Waste handling

By end-users the global material handling robotics market is segmented into

Automotive

Chemical

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Food & Beverage

Others

On the basis of geography, global material handling robotics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Want Full Report? Inquire Here:http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-material-handling-robotics-market

About Us

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization or Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com