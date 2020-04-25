Material Handling Robotics Market Analysis, Demand, Current Vendors Like: ABB, Toshiba, KUKA Robotics, Kawasaki Robotics, FANUC America Corporation And Other
Global material handling robotics market accounted to USD 29.6 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Material handling robotics market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
- ABB Pte Ltd
- Adept Technology Inc
- Machinery Automation & Robotics Pty Ltd
- Daihen Engineering Co Ltd
- Denso Wave Inc
- Epson America, Inc.
- Staubli International AG
- FANUC CORP
- KUKA Robotics Corporation
- Kawasaki Robotics Inc.
Others are Nachi Robotic Systems Inc., Toshiba Machine Corp., and Yaskawa Motoman Robotics among others. The report includes market shares of material handling robotics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The future market report contains information for historic years 2016, the bottom year of calculation is 2017 and also the forecast amount is 2018 to 2025.
Segmentation:
- By type the global material handling robotics market is segmented into
- Transportation handling robots
- Positioning
- Unit load formation robots, and storage
- Identification & control robots
- By function the global material handling robotics market is segmented
- Assembly
- Packaging
- Transportation
- Distribution
- Storage
- Waste handling
- By end-users the global material handling robotics market is segmented into
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Electrical & Electronics
- Industrial Machinery
- Food & Beverage
- Others
- On the basis of geography, global material handling robotics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
- In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market.
