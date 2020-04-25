Mexico Hydrocolloids Market Forthcoming Developments In 2019 To 2025 By: DuPont, Cargill, Ashland, Ingredion Incorporated, CP Kelco, Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Mexico hydrocolloids market is expected to reach with a healthy CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Market Key Development:

In September 2018, Fiberstar, Inc. launched a new product Citri-Fi 150; a nature based citrus fiber for usage in pet foods and treats. This move has let the firm stay ahead of the competition through innovation and also expanded the market served by Fiberstar, Inc.

In September 2018, Cargill Acquired Konspol Holding Sp. Z.O.O., a Poland based manufacturer of raw and processed meat products. The acquisition shall strengthen and expand the company’s poultry business in 14 countries. The hydrocolloids are used in the production of processed meat and this acquisition shall lead to higher consumption of locally produced hydrocolloids in this company.

In May 2018, Darling Ingredients Inc. expanded its business network by successfully acquiring Kruger Add month also Commodities, Inc. This gave Darling the access to protein conversion facilities at Hamilton and Tama (U.S.) and a protein blending operation facility along with a used cooking oil collection business unit at Omaha. The acquisition is set to help grow the firm by employing better service to the customers along with catering to the growing feedstock demands.

In April 2018, CP Kelco announced a partnership with PT. Azelis Indonesia Distribusi (Indonesia) for exclusive distribution of its products for food & beverage applications in Indonesia. With this move, CP Kelco aims to expand its territories to Indonesia and serve its commitment of delivering value added solutions to customers’ expectations

Market Key Competitors:

DuPont,

Cargill Incorporated,

Ashland Global Specialty Chemical Incorporation,

Ingredion Incorporated,

CP Kelco,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Darling Ingredients Inc.,

Braun Melsungen AG,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Fiberstar

Hydrocolloids are the hydrophilic polymers which have a tendency to disperse in water. Hydrocolloids may contain many hydroxyl groups and sometimes polyelectrolytes. These materials are naturally found in vegetables, fruits, seeds and other plant based products, also can be found in animals, seaweeds and microbes. It is used to control the basic functional properties of processed food and beverages. Some hydrocolloids are also getting traction in personal care products including shampoo, face creams and anti-aging cream. Hydrocolloid has various properties including solubility, viscosity and water binding.

Market Segmentation:

The Mexico hydrocolloids market is segmented into four segments which are source, type, application, and function.

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into:

natural hydrocolloids

synthetic hydrocolloids.

Natural hydrocolloids are sub-segmented into:

plant hydrocolloids,

microbial hydrocolloids,

animal hydrocolloids,

seaweed hydrocolloids.

In October 2018, CP Kelco (U.S.) launched a new product GENU Explorer Pectin ND-200, a nature based texturizing agent used in desserts of dairy origin with a view to cater to increasing demands of premium and indulgent neutral dairy desserts.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

gelatin,

carrageenan,

alginates,

agar,

pectin,

gum,

carboxymethyl cellulose

and others.

The gum is sub-segmented into:

gellan gum,

guar gum,

locust bean gum,

Arabic gum and xanthan gum.

In 2018, Invasive ventilation segment is growing at a specific CAGR.

In August 2017, DowDuPont (U.S.) was announced with equal mergers between Dow Chemical and Dupont operating in three segments of Agriculture, Material Science and Specialty Products

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into:

bakery,

confectionery,

meat & poultry products,

sauces & dressings,

beverages,

dairy products,

personal care,

and others.

The others are further sub-segmented into:

baby food

prepared food.

The bakery segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

In October 2018, Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S) announced the successful acquisition of Triple – T Foods Arkansas, Inc., a leading pet food ingredients firm. Through the acquisition, Darling successfully gained a wet pet food ingredient operation facility at Springdale, U.S. and a cold storage operation facility at Rogers, U.S. The move lets Darling expand its business of the pet food ingredients industry.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into:

thickener,

stabilizer,

gelling agent,

fat replacer,

coating material.

The coating material is further sub-segmented into:

emulsifier

moisture binding agents.

The thickener segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

