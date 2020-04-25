North America Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market A Detailed Analysis Of Regulatory Trends, Drivers, Industry Pitfalls, Challenges

North America Big data analytics in healthcare is an analytic solution that derives insights on patient information and improves treatment techniques by enabling evidence-based disease prevention modeling, and diagnostic analysis. The key players, such as Allscripts, IBM Corporation, Optum, Epic, Microsoft, and others, provide innovative analytical solutions such as population health management, biometric analysis, clinical decision support, revenue cycle management, risk assessment, value-based analytics, and others to healthcare end users. In addition, big data analytics optimizes process-oriented expenditures in the healthcare industry by improving the population health, integrating performance modeling with financial and predictive care monitoring, and others.

Rise in demand for analytics for population health management solution, growth in healthcare expenditure, and increase in adoption of cloud analytics among several end users are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the North America big data analytics in the healthcare market. In addition, rise in government initiatives for supporting the adoption of healthcare analytics and regulatory provisions in the U.S. and Canada are expected to fuel the growth of the market. However, security concerns over patient information among end users and lack of skilled experts in healthcare analytics are the major factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, technological advancements and rise in application areas among various industry verticals are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the North America market.

The North America big data analytics in the healthcare market is segmented into component, deployment, analytics type, application, end user, and country. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on deployment, it is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. Depending on analytics type, it is segregated into descriptive analytics, predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and diagnostic analytics. By application, it is classified into clinical analytics, financial analytics, and operational analytics. Further, clinical analytics is sub segmented into radiology, surgery and others. By end user segment, it is divided into hospitals & clinics, finance & insurance agencies, and research organizations. Based on country, the big data analytics in healthcare market is analyzed across the U.S. and Canada.

The North America big data analytics in healthcare market is dominated by key players such as All Scripts, Cerner, Dell EMC, Epic System Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft, Optum, and Oracle Corporation.

North America Big Data Analytics In Healthcare Market Key Segments:

By Component: Software and Services

By Deployment: On-premise and Cloud

By Analytics Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics and Diagnostic Analytics

By Application: Clinical Analytics: Radiology, Surgery, Others,

Financial Analytics,

Operational Analytics

By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Finance & Insurance Agencies, Research Organizations

By Country: U.S. and Canada

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: NORTH AMERICA BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: NORTH AMERICA BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: NORTH AMERICA BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: NORTH AMERICA BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

