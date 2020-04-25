Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market by Region, Product, Application and Forecast To 2025

The global oncology/cancer drugs market was valued at $97,401 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $176,509 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Biological drugs based on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have emerged as a preferred option to treat various cancer types, especially blood cancer (leukemia). Rise in incidence of various cancer conditions, increase in popularity of advance therapies (biological and targeted drug therapies), and surge in geriatric population worldwide are the key factors driving the growth of the global oncology/cancer drugs market. Furthermore, rise in cancer awareness and availability of cancer drugs are expected to boost the market growth.

However, high cost involved in new drug development coupled with threat of failure & adverse effects associated with cancer drugs therapies is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, high potential of emerging economies and increase in number of pipeline products are expected to provide new opportunities for market players in future.

The global oncology/cancer drugs market is segmented based on drug class type, indication, and region. Depending on drug class type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy (biologic therapy), and hormonal therapy. By indication, it is categorized into lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, esophagus cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer, and other cancers.

Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The major players profiled in this study include: AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC,), Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG and Pfizer Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request) : Sanofi, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG and Exelixis, Inc.

Oncology/Cancer Drugs Market Key Segments:

By Drug Class Type: Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Hormonal Therapy

By Indication: Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Esophagus Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Other Cancers

By Country:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Chile, Israel, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

