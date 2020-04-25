Online Payment Gateway Market Size | Status | Top Players | Trends and Forecast to 2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Online Payment Gateway Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 159 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market, Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.

This report studies the Online Payment Gateway Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Online Payment Gateway Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends.

Online payment gateway enables transfer of information between front end processor, for instance, bank and payment portal such as website and mobile apps. The payment gateways ensure proper transaction with considering all aspect to facilitate the safe and secure transaction.

An online payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

Online payment gateways have wide range of applications, such as Micro and Small Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Mid- Sized Enterprise. And Micro and Small Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 61.09% of the global total in 2017.

China is the largest countries of online payment gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 18.97% the global market in 2017, while USA and Europe were about 15.86%, 15.72%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Payment Gateway market will register a 16.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4020 million by 2024, from US$ 1570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Payment Gateway business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Payment Gateway market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online Payment Gateway value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Micro and Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Mid- Sized Enterprise

This repo0.rt also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

FirstData

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Boleto BancÃ¡rio

CashU

OneCard

Wirecard

WebMoney

Realex

BlueSnap

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Highlights of the Global Online Payment Gateway report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Online Payment Gateway market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Payment Gateway market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Online Payment Gateway market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Online Payment Gateway players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Online Payment Gateway with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Payment Gateway submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

