Payment Gateways Market Growth and Changes Influencing the Industry 2019-2026

Payment Gateways Market Analysis

The Global Payment Gateways Market was valued at USD 10.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 33.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.02% from 2017 to 2025.

What is Payment Gateways?

A Payment Gateway is defined as a service that is provided by an e-commerce based application that allows direct payment processing or for online vendors. This form of payment has proven to increase the overall efficiency in the online payment service as well as have additional advantages such as the added convenience to the customer, the protection from fraudulent activity as well as the enablement of the usage of multiple currencies which aids the overall online market.

With the increase in the implementation of more complex technologies, there is a rise in systems such as big data management and mobile wallets. These technologies are increasing the focus on customer satisfaction. This shift towards digital commerce has led to these factors driving the payment gateways market. Factors such as the concerns for security and the lack of other payment options, along with the high entry barriers have resulted in restraint in the global payment gateways market.

The “Global Payment Gateways Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Worldpay Group, Wirecard, Adyen, Allied Wallet, PayPal, Amazon Payments, CCBill and Stripe. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

