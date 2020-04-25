Personal Identity Management Market 2019 Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges Till 2026
Verified Market Research
Identity management is the amalgamation of technologies and processes that are done in order to manage, control and protect the access to sensitive information as well as specific resources of an organization or business. This system is usually incorporated in applications where an individual has to prove their identity. This personal identity security and management ensures the customer with several advantageous features, such as a secure digital signature, trusted viewing mechanism and a user friendly platform.
The rise of security breaches and unauthorized access has led to the need for identity management solutions which are driving the market for the personal identity management. Factors that are restraining the market are the increasing number of cyber-attacks as well as the costly implantation of the system.
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
- VMware, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- CA Technologies
- Hitachi Id Systems, Inc.
- Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Dell Software
- Oracle Corporation
- Netiq.
- Okta, Inc.
