Pet Insurance Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Pet Insurance market, Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

There are four types of pet insurance: Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only and other. Lifetime Cover is the largest pet insurance and its value is 1775.2 M USD in 2017.Non-lifetime Cover is the next.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pet Insurance market will register a 14.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7170 million by 2024, from US$ 3200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Pet Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pet Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Pet Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Dog

Cat

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Petplan UK (Allianz)

Nationwide

Trupanion

Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

Hartville Group

Pethealth

Petfirst

Embrace

Royal and Sun Alliance (RSA)

Direct Line Group

Agria

Petsecure

PetSure

Anicom Holding

ipet Insurance

Japan Animal Club

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pet Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pet Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pet Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

