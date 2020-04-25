Phosphotungstic Acid Market Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

Phosphotungstic acid is chemical reagent primarily in the hydrate form. Phosphotungstic acid is abbreviated as (PTA) and is known by alternative name – tungstophosphoric acid (TPA). Over years, phosphotungstic acid is being used for staining of cell specimens in biology along with some other chemical compounds. Phosphotungstic acid helps in decoloring of tissues. Apart from histology, phosphotungstic acid is used for a wide array of applications such as catalyst, dyeing, precipitation of proteins, medicinal applications amongst others.

The market for phosphotungstic acid is currently in the initial stages and is more in the development phase. The growing investments in the biotechnology and histology and life sciences is anticipated to create noteworthy demand over the forecast period. Significant focus is being laid on the use of phosphotungstic acid for composite proton exchange membranes used in the manufacture of fuel cells

Global Phosphotungstic acid Market Dynamics

Global Phosphotungstic acid Market Drivers

Amongst various factors, prominent factor impeding the demand of global phosphotungstic acid market is the increasing use of phosphotungstic acid hydrate as a staining agent for transmission electron microscope imaging applications. It is used with hematoxylin commonly known as PTAH.

There has been rise in demand for phosphotungstic acid which serves as a cost efficient and recyclable catalyst for the manufacture of polysubsituted quinolones. Quinolones are important compounds to be used in the pharmaceutical industry. Owing to the recyclable nature, phosphotungstic acid is widely being preferred. Opportunities from end uses such as pigments and dyes synthesis is also anticipated to augment the growth of global phototungistic acid market.

Global Phosphotungstic acid Market Restraints

The use of alternative material such as phosphomolybdic acid for staining application in histology is expected to restrain the growth of phosphotungstic acid to a marginal extent over the outlook period.

Global Phosphotungstic acid Market Trends

Recent trend witnessed across the global phosphotungstic acid market is increasing research and development of phosphotungstic acid for relatively niche applications including pharmaceutical industry. A number of companies are actively participating in exploring the diversified range of applications of phosphotungstic acid.

Global Phosphotungstic acid Market Segments

The global Phosphotungstic acid market is categorized based on purity, end-use industry, application, type, grade and region. In the current scenario, histology (biotech and life science application is anticipated to be a major end use for phosphotungstic acid. However, other applications predominantly pharmaceutical is anticipated to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

Based on grade, the global phosphotungstic acid market is categorized as follows:

Research grade

Regular grade

Based on end-use industry, the phosphotungstic acid market is categorized as follows:

Pharmaceutical

Biotech and microbiology

Based on purity, the global phosphotungstic acid market is categorized as follows:

99%

>99% (ultra-pure)

Based on application, the global phosphotungstic acid market is categorized as follows:

Catalyst

Dyes and pigments

Biology and life sciences

Proton donors

Precipitation of proteins

Others

Based on type, the global phosphotungstic acid market is categorized as follows:

Anhydrous

Hydrate

Global Phosphotungstic acid Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of regional perspective, the global phosphotungstic acid market is anticipated to be led by North America and Western Europe region. This is because to the growing research and development both in the microbiology and pharmaceutical industry for the development of advanced specialized drugs. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness relatively higher growth rate in the second half of the forecast period. China is anticipated to hold dominant share in the Asia Pacific phosphotungstic acid market. Other regions such as Middle East and Africa are Latin America are anticipated to remain low volume and high growth regions over the forecast period. Japan is projected to witness moderate rise in demand for phosphotungstic acid in the coming years.

Global Phosphotungstic acid Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Phosphotungstic acid market are: