Polycarbonate Films Market Trends With Business Forecast 2025: DuPont, Evonik, Covestro, SABIC, 3M, GE, Teijin And Other

Polycarbonate Films market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The Global Market is expected to reach USD 1.77 million by 2025, from USD 1.08 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Polycarbonate films are a thermoplastic material that is lightweight and can resist extremely low and high temperature. The raw material of polycarbonate allows for the internal transmission of light nearly in the same capacity as glass. Polycarbonate polymers are used to produce a variety of materials and are particularly useful when impact resistance or transparency is a product requirement. Polycarbonate sheet is presently being used instead of other material such as polyethylene membrane, toughened glass due to the desirable features they possess such as lightweight, high impact strength, UV protection and better aesthetic value. Due to light weight and high-performance properties, polycarbonate is popular in the automotive industry. Polycarbonate is used to make a greenhouse, bulletproof windows and a wide range of items in both domestic and industrial applications. The key players operating in the global polycarbonate films market are –

3M

SABIC

Evonik Industries AG

DuPont

Teijin Chemicals Ltd

Covestro AG

General Electric

United States Plastic Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Wiman Corporation

The other players in the market are Rowland Technologies, Inc, Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Suzhou Omay Optical Materials, Excelite, Gallina India., Işık Plastik. Tüm hakları saklıdır., Koscon Industrial S.A, Palram Industries Ltd., Plazit Polygal , SafPlast Innovative, Safplast Company, Trinseo among other. The global polycarbonate films market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polycarbonate films industry for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, SABIC introduce LEXAN, MARGARD and FHC10 sheet in NPE 2018, booth S19001, It is the latest addition in company’s automotive finishing portfolio. This advance technology provides stringent visibility, and strength to its product.

According to an article published recently by trading economics, the sales of vehicles in China rose by 9.6% in the year 2018 and around 2.29 million units have been sold by the end of the May in 2018. As per the Statista, the European electronics consumer market is expected to account to USD 59,456 million in 2018 and it is estimated to grow by 78,903 million by 2020. Thus, above factor proves that the automotive industry and electronics industry is growing and will derive the demand of polycarbonate films.

Market Drivers:

Increasing use of polycarbonate films in various industries

Growing demand for recyclable plastics

Growing electrification in the automotive industry

Market Restraint:

Difficulty of setting up polycarbonate resin plant

Shortage of raw materials

Segmentation: Global Polycarbonate Films Market

By Type

Optical PC Films

Flame Retardant PC Films

Weather able PC Films

Others

By End-Use Industry

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Medical Packaging

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



