Portable Laser Scanners Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the Global Portable Laser Scanners market.

The laminate surface accurately mimics the surface texture of other materials, such as granite, slate and wood, and is realistic. Laminates are very easy to maintain and are the most mainstream kitchen countertops in the European market.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-portable-laser-scanners-market_p105910.html

Global Portable Laser Scanners Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region

3D Laser Scanning is a non-contact, non-destructive technology that digitally captures the shape of physical objects using a line of laser light. 3D laser scanners create “point clouds” of data from the surface of an object. In other words, 3D laser scanning is a way to capture a physical object’s exact size and shape into the computer world as a digital 3-dimensional representation.

The global 3D laser scanners market developed rapidly in the past several years, driven by the demand of Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific regions, especially the strong demand from China.

The global 3D laser scanners market was dominated by players from North America and Europe, like Faro, Trimble, Topcon, Hexagon (Leica), Nikon Metrology, Creaform (AMETEK), Teledyne Optech, Z+F GmbH, Maptek, Kreon Technologies, Shapegrabber, Surphaser, Riegl, 3D Digital and Carl Zeiss. In China, there are several players entered the 3D laser scanners market after 2012, like Holon 3D, Hi-target, Vishot, Shining 3D and Hangzhou Scan Technology. These players are small players manufacture and supply the handheld 3D laser scanners, low quality, low price. In future, these Chinese players will play more important roles in global 3D laser scanners market, especially in China.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Portable Laser Scanners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Portable Laser Scanners in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Faro

Trimble

Topcon

Hexagon (Leica)

Nikon Metrology

Creaform (AMETEK)

Teledyne Optech

Z+F GmbH

Maptek

Kreon Technologies

Shapegrabber

Surphaser

Riegl

3D Digital

Carl Zeiss

Ask for Discount on Research Report and Request Sample Copy of [email protected]

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-portable-laser-scanners-market_p105910.html

About Us:

GlobalInfoResearch is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Related Information:

United States Portable Laser Scanners Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Europe Portable Laser Scanners Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

North America Portable Laser Scanners Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Asia-Pacific Portable Laser Scanners Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

China Portable Laser Scanners Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

EMEA Portable Laser Scanners Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Global Portable Laser Scanners Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Contact US :

Sales Director (Global Info Research)

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add: RM 1605C HO KING COMM CTR 2-16 FA YUEN ST MONGKOK KL Hong Kong