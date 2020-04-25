Proximity Marketing Market Overview, Growth, Types, Applications, Market Dynamics, Companies, Regions and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research

What is Proximity Marketing?

The proximity marketing has brought an era of wireless networking in action as it facilitates to establish a network wherein individuals can have an access to any kind of information. Proximity marketing attracts customers as it establishes a network between the professional and customers as it provides them with necessary information available to facilitate a convenient purchase. Proximity marketing also reduces the economic pressure and builds automated fundamental marketing strategies.

Global Proximity Marketing Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing adoption of smartphones and proximity marketing facilitating the use of spatial data and analytical tool is driving the global proximity marketing market. Apart from this, lack of awareness among the end users might hamper the overall market at a global status as it is a newly developed domain to ensure customer convenience.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Proximity Marketing Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Proximity Marketing Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Proximity Marketing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Qualcomm, Microsoft Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Apple Inc., Google Inc., Scanbuy Inc., Proxama Plc, Roximity Inc., Bluvision, Inc., Unacast Inc., Estimote Inc., Shopkick, Swirl Networks Inc., Inmarket Llc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Proximity Marketing Market Segmentation, by Location

On the basis of location, Global Proximity Marketing market is classified into:

Indoor proximity marketing

Outdoor proximity marketing

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post sales analyst support

