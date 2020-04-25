Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market Business Development Strategies and Trends By 2025 Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biomérieux S.A., Fluidigm Corporation, Danaher Corporation , Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA , Becton Dickinson and Company, Promega Corporation

Global Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market, By Technology (Quantitative PCR, Digital PCR), By Products & Services (Reagents, Consumables, Instruments, Software), By Application (Clinical applications (Pathogen Testing, Oncology Testing, Blood Screening, Others), Research, Forensic, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, Forensic Laboratories), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and development in technology with the introduction of highly sensitive, robust, and reliable systems in the market. The market is fueled by rising demand for Q-PCR and D-PCR in genetic and molecular testing, increasing private investment and funds, and increasing demand for biomarker-based tests.

The Q-PCR and D-PCR Devices Market accounted to USD 3.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The List of Companies

Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Biomérieux S.A.

Fluidigm Corporation, Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Becton Dickinson and Company

Promega Corporation

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Affymetrix, Inc.

BioFire Diagnostics

Cepheid

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders

R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies

Technological advancement to adopt the new technology

Increase in usage of biomarkers for diagnosis of diseases

High initial costs for installing the equipments

Lack of knowledge and skilled professionals

Major classifications are as follows:

Quantitative PCR,

Digital PCR

Major applications are as follows:

Pathogen Testing

Oncology Testing

Blood Screening

Competitive Analysis:

The Q-PCR and D-PCR devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Q-PCR and D-PCR devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

