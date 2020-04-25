Security Testing Market Size 2019, Growth Rate, Share, Trends, Demand, Development Analysis and Forecast 2026

Verified Market Research

Security testing is defined as the course of action that is taken for the overall evaluation and testing of data and hardware that is present in an information system environment in order to endure that the data is secure. Thee data testing is confidential and has integrity. The security system offers the customer several advantages such as select features, for example, real risk evaluation and cyber defense capability testing.

With the increasing implementation of systems such as Bring Your Own Device and the Internet of Things, there is seen to be a visible increase in the digitalization of the developing economies. This has resulted in the necessity for the adoption of security measures in order to ensure the protection of sensitive data. These factors are driving the security testing market. Factors that restraining the market are the lack of knowledge about the cyber threats that can be faced as well as the alternatives to cybersecurity that restrain the market for global security testing.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

Qualys, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intertek Group PLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Applause, Inc.

IBM Corporation

UL LLC

Checkmarx Ltd.

Whitehat Security, Inc.

Veracode, Inc.

