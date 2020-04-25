Smart Furniture Industry By Key Player (ikea group, modoola ltd., fonesalesman, carlo ratti) By Product Type (Smart table, Smart desks, Smart stools & benches, Smart sofas, Smart chairs) – Global opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025

Global Smart Furniture Industry to reach USD 668.67 Million by 2025.

Global Smart furniture Industry valued approximately USD 111.69 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Smart furniture Industry are Due to growing consumer shift towards connected devices, smart furniture Industry expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period, Increasing adoption of smart furniture across workplace (corporate offices) is another prominent factor aiding the Industry growth and increasing emphasis on incorporating ergonomic furniture by corporate entities, smart furniture is set to witness substantial growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define Industry sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Industry. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the Industry ikea group, modoola ltd., fonesalesman, carlo ratti, hermer miller Inc., tabula sense, Milano smart living, seebo interactive Ltd., kamarq holdings, ori systems. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Industry are explained below:

By Product type

Smart table

Smart desks

Smart stools & benches

Smart sofas

Smart chairs

By Furniture category

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

