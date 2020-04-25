Sodium Lauryl Sulfate-Global Market Outlook 2019 to 2025

The Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : Is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Sodium lauryl sulfate is an anionic surfactant made from coconut oil or palm oil. These oils are rich in fatty acids that provide lauric acid. Initially, coconut oil is heated with water in the presence of sodium hydroxide that converts the coconut oil to fatty acids. Subsequently, these fatty acids are converted to fatty alcohols by a hydrogenation process. These fatty alcohols are also known as lauryl alcohol, which is then converted to lauryl sulfate by sulfonation process. The final step involves the reaction of lauryl sulfate with sodium hydroxide to obtain sodium lauryl sulfate.

The major manufacturers covered in this report- BASF, Huntsman International, Solvay, Akzo Nobel, Clariant, Sasol, Taiwan NJC Corporation, Stepan, Alpha Chemicals, Explicit Chemicals, Innova Corporate, Galaxy Surfactants, Godrej Industries, Oxiteno

The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate from 2019 to 2025

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Data by Type

Dry

Liquid

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Data by Application

Household Detergents and Cleaners

Personal Care Products

Dishwashing Liquids

Industrial Cleaners

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Influence of the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate market.

– Sodium Lauryl Sulfate market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Sodium Lauryl Sulfate market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate market.

What are the Sodium Lauryl Sulfate market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

