Software-Defined Perimeter Market Size, Growth, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand and Forecast Research Report

What is Software Defined Perimeter (SDP)?

Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) is a security system that is used in order to manage, configure and control information without the involvement of humans. This system is carried out through programmable and policy driven security architecture. The advantages of a software defined perimeter are the ability to access the application layer as well as the capability to hide

Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Outlook

The implementation of the Bring Your Own Device system as well as the Internet of Things has led to a growth in cloud based applications. This has thereby increased the necessity for more stringent rules and regulations when it comes to cyber security. These factors are driving the market for Software Defined Parameters. Factors such as the weak industry standards, the lack of knowledge about the protection of data in the virtual department as well as the overall lack in quality of the standards of cyber security has restrained the growth of the software defined parameter

Global Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) Market Competitive Landscape

The major players include:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Catbird Networks, Inc., Intel Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. and Certes Networks, Inc.

Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT

