Soy Protein Ingredients Market 2023 Explore Business Opportunities offers Huge Growth by Top Key Players: DuPont Nutrition & Health, Archer Daniels Midland Company

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Soy Protein Ingredients Market was worth USD 7.93 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 14.78 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.16% during the forecast period. Soybean is handled fundamentally into three structures which incorporates soy protein separates contain ~90% protein, soy protein concentrates with ~70% protein, and soy flour with ~50% protein. Soy protein fixing is thought to be the best substitute for animal protein. Soy protein fixing involves amino acids and is likewise wealthy in fibre, calcium, press, potassium, polyunsaturated fats and lecithin, magnesium and vitamin B. In this manner it contains high wellbeing related advantages and utilitarian properties. Because of its attributes it essentially utilized as emulsifier, gel, tenderizer, fastener, stabilizer, and thickener by food and refreshments handling industry. Soy protein ingredients are additionally natural benevolent as they require little amount of water while preparing.

Segmentation by Key Players:

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Wilmar International Ltd. and others.

Major Types:

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Isolates

Soy Flours

Major Applications:

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Alternatives

Functional Foods

Dairy Replacers

Infant Foods

Other Applications

Regional Overview:

The report gives an overview of the Soy Protein Ingredients Market mainly in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

