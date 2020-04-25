Technology & Innovation Trends by Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market from 2018 to 2025

The global biotechnology media, sera and reagents market was valued at $18,794 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach at $32,974 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Biotechnology is the branch of science that uses living organisms to make technological advancements and adapt those technologies to various different fields including agriculture, genetic engineering, novel drug developments, and several others. Media and sera find their application in animal tissue culture and plant tissue culture, while reagents are used in various biotechnology applications such as diagnosis, laboratory research, drug development, and others.

Considerable rise in the biotechnological R&D pertaining to the development of biopharmaceuticals has led to an increase in demand for culture media, sera, and reagents market. Moreover, increase in investments and funding for research interventions in both developed and developing countries further boost the market growth. However, ethical & scientific concerns associated with the potential of misuse of biotechnology research practices and dearth of skilled personnel restrict the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential of the emerging economies is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the key players involved in the biotechnology media, sera and reagents market in the near future.

The biotechnology media, sera and reagents media market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into media, sera and reagents. The media segment is further bifurcated into lysogeny broth, classical media, serum free media, chemically defined media, specialty media, stem cell media and others. The sera segment is further classified into fetal bovine sera, new born calf sera, and others. Likewise, the reagents segment is further segmented into antibiotics, DNA/RNS isolation reagents, PCR reagents, buffers and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into cancer research, biopharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics, regenerative medicine & tissue engineering, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, academic institute, research laboratory, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include: GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA (Sigma Aldrich), Sartorius AG, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt., Ltd, Lonza Group Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermofisher Scientific, Corning Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report): Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Caisson Laboratories, Inc, Cell Culture Technologies LLC, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Sera Scandia A/S (Biowest), Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. and Cyagen Biosciences

Biotechnology Media, Sera and Reagents Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Media: Lysogeny Broth, Classical Media, Serum Free Media, Chemically Defined Media, Specialty Media, Stem Cell Media and Others

Sera: Fetal Bovine Sera, New Born Calf Sera, Others

Reagents: Antibiotics, DNA/RNS Isolation Reagents, PCR Reagents, Buffers, Others

By Application: Cancer Research, Biopharmaceuticals, Regenerative Medicine & Tissue Engineering, Others

By End User: Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institute, Research Laboratory, Others

By Country:

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Chile, Israel, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDIA, SERA AND REAGENTS MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDIA, SERA AND REAGENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDIA, SERA AND REAGENTS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: BIOTECHNOLOGY MEDIA, SERA AND REAGENTS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

