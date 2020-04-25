Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Trend, Growth, Share 2019: Quest Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific, And Other
The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 3.62 Billion by 2025, from USD 2.03 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
This market report characterizes the market patterns and estimate the forthcoming openings and dangers of the remedial medication observing market in the following 8 years. Helpful medication observing is estimating the medication focus in the blood. The fundamental part of this is to manage the medication dosage level in the blood. The fundamental reason if tranquilize observing is to check the viability of the medication poisonous quality and finding. Some of the major players operating in the global therapeutic drug monitoring market are
- Beckman Coulte
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Siemens Healthcare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Abbott laboratories
- Bayer AG
- bioMérieux, Inc
- Alere, Inc
- Danaher Corporation
- Theradiag,
- Tecan Trading AG,
- SQI Diagnostics,
- Sekisui Medical Co ltd,
- Quest Diagnostics,
Others: Myriad Genetics, Miraca Life Sciences, Merck Millipore, InSource Diagnostics, Exagen Diagnostics, Euro Diagnostica AB, Diasorinb SPA, Adaptive Biotechnologies, among others.
The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of therapeutic drug monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- New technology and new diseases are expected to drive the market in the forecast period
- Production of new drugs based on new technology.
- Rising geriatric, cancer, HIV population and diabetes
- Increased investment in research and development of membrane devices
- Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature
Market Segmentation: Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market
- The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented based on basis of
- Product
- Technology
- Class of drugs
- Therapeutic areas
- End users
- Geography
- Based on product type, the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into
- Consumables
- Devices
- Devices are further sub-segmented into Diagnostic devices, proteomic tools.
- Based on the technology, the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into
- In Immunoassays
- Proteomic technologies
- Immunoassays were further sub-segmented into cloned enzyme donor immunoassay, fluorescence polarization immunoassay, particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassay and chemiluminescent immunoassay. Proteomic technology is further sub-segmented into liquid chromatography/ mass spectrometry and Gas chromatography/ mass spectrometry.
- Based on the class of drugs, the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into psychoactive drug, bronchodilators, immunosuppresants, antibiotics, antiarrhythmic drugs, anti-neoplastic drugs.
- Based on the therapy areas, the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into Alimentary tract and metabolism, blood and blood forming organs, cardiovascular disease, dermatological disease, genitourinary disease and sex hormones, hormonal preparations, anti-infectives, anti-neoplastic and immunomodulating, musculo-skeletal disease, nervous system disease, respiratory diseases, sensory organ disease.
- On the basis of end users the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into (hospitals labs, commercial labs and others) hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics, community healthcare.
- Based on distribution channel, the global therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into retail and direct tenders.
- Based on geography, the global therapeutic drug monitoring market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
