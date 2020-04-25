Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market Trends and Forecast, 2017-2027

Transcranial doppler ultrasounds system are medically used for quantitative measurement of blood flow velocity of the brain vessels. Transcranial doppler ultrasounds system are widely adopted in imaging diagnosis of stenosis, vasospasm, and emboli caused due to subarachnoid hemorrhage. Transcranial Doppler ultrasounds system are also applied in recognition of arteriovenous malformations, cerebral circulatory arrest, sickle cell disorders, ischemic cerebrovascular disorder, and subarachnoid hemorrhage. Transcranial doppler ultrasounds system has applications in perioperative monitoring and meningeal infection. Transcranial doppler ultrasounds system tests are often used in association with MRA, MRI, CT scan, and carotid duplex ultrasound tests. Transcranial doppler ultrasounds system are based on two technology, first, b-mode imaging technology, which present 2-D images of brain, skull, and blood vessels, second, doppler imaging technology, which represents graphical view of velocity over the time interval, on combination produces a duplex test.

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of global transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market is generally driven by rising prevalence and incidence rate of hemorrhage, and other disorders such as sickle cell disorders, cerebral circulatory arrest and others. Moreover, other factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure and adoption of technologically advanced products on the global level are also gardening the growth of transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market. However, high cost of products and low availability of skilled personnel are the major handles in the market growth of transcranial doppler ultrasounds system. In addition to that, transcranial doppler ultrasounds system are insufficient in providing precise results due to relative velocity of blood flow, this may result in lowering the market growth of transcranial doppler ultrasounds system.

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market: Segmentation

The global transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, component type, modality type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, global transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market can be segmented as:

Wearable

Non-Wearable

On the basis of component type, global transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market can be segmented as:

Systems

Accessories

On the basis of modality type, global transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market can be segmented as:

Standalone

Portable

On the basis of end-user, global transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market can be segmented as:

Hospital

Imaging Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

On the basis of region, global transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market: Overview

Transcranial doppler ultrasounds system are non-invasive technology for evaluating blood current velocity in basal intracranial arteries. Transcranial doppler ultrasounds systems are used in combination with different imaging modalities. Since its introduction, various technological advancement has been witnessed in transcranial doppler ultrasounds system for bordering its application range. These systems are also used in point-of-care services for real-time monitoring and can boost the market growth of transcranial doppler ultrasounds system.

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of transcranial doppler ultrasounds system in the global market, followed by Western Europe, owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare facilities and increased adoption in hospitals and diagnostic imaging clinics. In addition, they are also adopted for point-of-care monitoring and can result in driving the growth of transcranial Doppler ultrasounds system market. The market in Asia- Pacific region and Japan is anticipated to grow at a higher rate owing to the rising research and development investment from private and public bodies and rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure. However, the market in regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa are estimated to show a stagnant growth over the forecast period owing to the low per capita income and inadequate presence of healthcare facilities.

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global transcranial doppler ultrasounds system market are ELCAT, Rimed, Natus Medical Incorporated, SMT medical GmbH & Co. KG, Neural Analytics, Recorders & Medicare Systems P Ltd., DX-systems, Elica, Multigon Industries, Inc., and Atys Medica.