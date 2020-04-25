Ultra-Mobile Devices Market is Expected to Garner $60,703 Million, Globally by 2022

Ultra-Mobile Devices Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $60,703 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, perceptible amount of portability and dual mode operations supported by ultra-mobile devices (UMD) are anticipated to drive the global market. While, North America is expected be the largest market for UMDs during the forecast period, LAMEA is estimated to depict the fastest growth rate.

Premium UMDs constitute the highest market share due to enhanced functionality and improved processors. However, utility UMDs are estimated to portray the fastest growth since they are more affordable.

The consumer electronics segment is projected to dominate the market pertaining to increase in the number of internet users and enhanced functionality of UMDs. However, retail industry is expected to depict fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

LAMEA is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period as it has the highest market share in Middle East.

North America is the most lucrative market for ultra-mobile devices pertaining to favorable price of basic and utility UMDs for major population in emerging economies such as India and China. The governments in North American countries are taking initiatives to deploy UMDs in educational institutions so that the large number of students can access effective learning contents.

The UMDs market comprises dominant players such as Google, HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Lenovo, Samsung, Sony, HP Development Company L.P., Dell, and ASUSTeK Computer Inc. These market players primarily focus on new product launch as their key strategies to establish their position in the market.

