Authentication and Brand Protection Market Segment by Application, Size, Trend, Overview, Gross Margin and Forecast To 2026

What are Authentication and Brand Protection?

The increasing development of information and communication technology has increased the need for exchange of information and data which, in turn, comes with more complex data security threats. In order to be able to combat these threats, there must be appropriate as well as efficient authentication and brand protection strategy in place. Brand protection and authentication strategies are implemented by companies through various solutions such as security printing or holograms/de-metalized solutions, UV, IR and DNA inks, tamper-seals and anti-counterfeiting labels are used in order to facilitate legitimate manufacturers. With the increasing digitalization comes the increasing scope for counterfeit, product forging and hence more and more brands are implementing authentication and brand protection solutions.

Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market Outlook

Due to the advantages that urbanization provides such as the increase in employment possibilities as well as increased access to better facilities, there is a growing rate of urbanization worldwide. It can be seen that the degree of urbanization for every region is above 49% as of 2018, indicating the extent of urbanization that is occurring in regions worldwide. With this increasing urbanization, the potential for the reach of various brands and companies also increases, allowing individuals to have better access to the authentic brands and decreases the scope for the market for counterfeit products Also, the rise of Omni-channel retailing will benefit the overall authentication and brand protection market by providing benefits such as increased inventory management, efficient product allocation, and real-time inventory visibility. Moreover, the increase in the stringency of government regulations for the overseeing of data integrity can facilitate the authentication and brand protection market. There are few restraining factors in the growth of this market like for instance, one of the major issues of the global authentication and brand protection market is the lack of information integration and inefficiency of devices used for anti-counterfeiting. Companies also face issues of equipment failure, which also acts as a hurdle for the market. For instance, the implementation of the RFID technology results in users experiencing some technological issues.

Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market, Geographic Analysis

The global Authentication and Brand Protection Market is studied on the basis of key geographies Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America is contributing the largest revenue share in the Authentication and Brand Protection market, owing to the increasing focus on developing sustainable brand protection options. However, as the anti-counterfeit packaging market in developed countries is maturing, the markets in developing countries like India and China are projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period and hence the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness among consumers.

Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market, Segment Analysis

The Global Authentication and Brand Protection market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and geography. On the basis of Type, the Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market is classified into Overt, Covert, Forensic and Digital. Based on Technology, the market is divided into Security printing and Tamper Proof Labels, Security Inks & Coatings, OVDs and Holograms, Unique Codes, Barcodes, RFID, Secure Memory ICs, Authentication ICs, Others. Based on Application, the Global Authentication and Brand Protection market is divided into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Medical, Chemical, Agriculture, Food & beverages, Others. And Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Authentication and Brand Protection market for Consumer Products is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2026. Whereas by technology, the barcodes are anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. By type, Overt is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market, Competitive Landscape

The Global Authentication and Brand Protection Market is dominated by players such as.

3M, Algoril, Applied DNA Sciences, Arjowiggins, Avery Dennison, Centro Graphico DG, De La Rue, DuPont Authentication and Eastman Kodak.

These players adopted various brand strategies such as acquisitions, agreements & partnerships new product launches, acquisitions, agreements & partnerships and expansions to cater to the needs of the market.

