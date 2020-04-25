Vision Processing Unit Market 2023 Market Competitive Landscape Analysis; Imagination Technologies, Synopsys, CEVA Inc

Worldwide Vision Processing Unit Market (By Types, By Applications, By Leading Regions and Crucial Players) by Crystal Market Research– Segments Outlook, Business Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023 Investigations of critical facets of this Vision Processing Unit Industry predicated on current industry events, market necessities, industry approach endorsed by Vision Processing Unit market Prime players along with their growth scenario.

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Vision Processing Unit Market was worth USD 51.76 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1160.70 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.28% during the forecast period. Vision Processing Unit (VPU) alludes to a committed processor which delivers high quality of pictures with surrounding light and furthermore diminishes the power usage by arranging for the CPU and GPU space consequently enhancing the general execution of the framework in which it is implemented.

The study of the Vision Processing Unit report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and Advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives information about the key players of the Vision Processing Unit Industry by different features that include the Vision Processing Unit overview of the companies, the portfolio of the product and also the revenue facts from Period of Forecast.

Segmentation by Key Players:

Imagination Technologies, Synopsys, CEVA Inc, Movidius, VeriSilicon Ltd and MediaTek.

Major Types:

Major Applications:

Digital Cameras

Wearable Devices

Robots

Smartphones

Autonomous Vehicles

Drones

Medical Devices

Regional Overview:

The report gives an overview of the Vision Processing Unit Market mainly in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

