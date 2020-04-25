VVT and Start-Stop System Market Registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to 2025: Allied Market Research

The global VVT and start-stop system market was valued at $ 25,330.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 52,064.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.2% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, Europe dominates the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global VVT and start-stop system market in 2017, whereas the Canada is expected to increase at a significant growth rate in North America during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicle and stringent government rules for emission fuel the growth of the VVT and start-stop systems market. In addition, rise in demand for hybrid vehicle boosts the market growth. However, high cost of start-stop system and wear of engine due to increase in start-stop cycle hinder the market growth. Moreover, production of start/stop system for bikes and government initiatives for emission reduction in developing nations are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion.

In 2017, the DOHC segment by Camshaft, dominated the global VVT and start-stop system market, in terms of revenue. In addition, based on starter type, the integrated starter generator segment is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By fuel type, the gasoline segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2017. Presently, Europe accounts for the highest revenue in the global market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to gain highest revenue in the global market at the end of forecast period, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

Key operating players in the VVT & start-stop system market are Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Borgwarner Inc., Valeo S.A., Johnson Controls, Inc, Hitachi Ltd., and Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

