Agricultural Crop Insurance Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Agricultural Crop insurance is purchased by agricultural producers, including farmers, ranchers, and others to protect themselves against either the loss of their crops due to natural disasters, such as hail, drought, and floods, or the loss of Premiums due to declines in the prices of agricultural commodities.

The main types of Agricultural Crop Insurance are: MPCI and Hail. MPCI enjoyed the largest proportion in global market, accounting for over 87%.

Geographically, the global Agricultural Crop Insurance has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market, its premiums of global market exceeds 51% in 2017.

Along with the Asia-Pacific region; European countries have had some form of crop insurance for more than a century. They are now mature markets with high penetration rates and offer comprehensive risk coverage for farmers. The developing countries that have succeeded in setting up a strong Agricultural Crop Insurance system (India, China), show that this success has been due, in large part, to public support granted through premium subsidies or reinsurance. Growth of the Agricultural Crop Insurance industry could also be attributed to North America which introduced the revenue-based Agricultural Corp Insurance and, more recently, from emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil, driven by rapidly increasing insurance penetration.

According to this study, over the next five years the Agricultural Crop Insurance market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34000 million by 2024, from US$ 26300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Agricultural Crop Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Agricultural Crop Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Agricultural Crop Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

MPCI

Hail

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Digital and Direct Channel

Bancassurance

Agencies

Brokers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PICC

Zurich (RCIS)

Chubb

QBE

China United Property Insurance

American Financial Group

Prudential

XL Catlin

Everest Re Group

Endurance Specialty

CUNA Mutual

Agriculture Insurance Company of India

Tokio Marine

CGB Diversified Services

Farmers Mutual Hail

Archer Daniels Midland

ICICI Lombard

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Agricultural Crop Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Agricultural Crop Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Agricultural Crop Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Agricultural Crop Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Agricultural Crop Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

