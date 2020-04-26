Aramid Fiber Market Size, Share, Development by 2024

New report published by Global Info Research which offers insights on the Global Aramid Fiber market.

Global Aramid Fiber Market: Forecast by Type / Application / Region

Aramid fiber is a new high-tech synthetic fiber with excellent properties such as ultra-high strength, high modulus, high temperature resistance, acid and alkali resistance, light weight, insulation, anti-aging and long life cycle.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aramid Fiber (Para and Meta) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

China National Bluestar

DowDuPont

Guangdong Charming

Huvis Corporation

Hyosung Corporation

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kermel

Kolon Industries

SRO Group (China)

Teijin Limited

Woongjin Chemical

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials

TAYHO

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

