Assisted Living Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Assisted living facilities use software solutions to manage the comfort, security, and satisfaction of their residents. Assisted living software helps assisted living facilities to improve communication with residents and their families. The software also improves the quality of the services provided by the facility. It helps facilities with functions such as appointment scheduling, resource allocation, and documentation of services provided.
According to the report, one driver in the market is need for workflow automation. The assisted living software automates and streamlines paper processes with online forms and automated workflows. From incident reporting to revised policies, it can effectively track and manage pre-built forms and simple automated approval processes. Features of the assisted living software, such as resident evaluation, automatically link custom resident assessments to community care planning, guaranteeing that the appropriate care and billing levels are provided for each resident.
In 2018, the global Assisted Living Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Assisted Living Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Assisted Living Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
American Healthtech
Yardi Systems
RealPage
PointClickCare
MatrixCare
AL Advantage
Assisted Living Soft
Caremerge
Carevium
CareVoyant
Dude Solutions
ECP
Eldermark
iCareManager
Medtelligent
VITALS SOFTWARE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Appointment Scheduling
Resource Allocation
Documentation of Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3705987-global-assisted-living-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Assisted Living Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Assisted Living Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Assisted Living Software are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Assisted Living Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Assisted Living Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Appointment Scheduling
1.5.3 Resource Allocation
1.5.4 Documentation of Services
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Assisted Living Software Market Size
2.2 Assisted Living Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Assisted Living Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Assisted Living Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Assisted Living Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Assisted Living Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Assisted Living Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Assisted Living Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Assisted Living Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Assisted Living Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Assisted Living Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Assisted Living Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Assisted Living Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 American Healthtech
12.1.1 American Healthtech Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Assisted Living Software Introduction
12.1.4 American Healthtech Revenue in Assisted Living Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 American Healthtech Recent Development
12.2 Yardi Systems
12.2.1 Yardi Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Assisted Living Software Introduction
12.2.4 Yardi Systems Revenue in Assisted Living Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Yardi Systems Recent Development
12.3 RealPage
12.3.1 RealPage Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Assisted Living Software Introduction
12.3.4 RealPage Revenue in Assisted Living Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 RealPage Recent Development
12.4 PointClickCare
12.4.1 PointClickCare Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Assisted Living Software Introduction
12.4.4 PointClickCare Revenue in Assisted Living Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 PointClickCare Recent Development
12.5 MatrixCare
12.5.1 MatrixCare Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Assisted Living Software Introduction
12.5.4 MatrixCare Revenue in Assisted Living Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 MatrixCare Recent Development
12.6 AL Advantage
12.6.1 AL Advantage Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Assisted Living Software Introduction
12.6.4 AL Advantage Revenue in Assisted Living Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 AL Advantage Recent Development
12.7 Assisted Living Soft
12.7.1 Assisted Living Soft Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Assisted Living Software Introduction
12.7.4 Assisted Living Soft Revenue in Assisted Living Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Assisted Living Soft Recent Development
12.8 Caremerge
12.8.1 Caremerge Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Assisted Living Software Introduction
12.8.4 Caremerge Revenue in Assisted Living Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Caremerge Recent Development
12.9 Carevium
12.9.1 Carevium Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Assisted Living Software Introduction
12.9.4 Carevium Revenue in Assisted Living Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Carevium Recent Development
12.10 CareVoyant
12.10.1 CareVoyant Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Assisted Living Software Introduction
12.10.4 CareVoyant Revenue in Assisted Living Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 CareVoyant Recent Development
12.11 Dude Solutions
12.12 ECP
12.13 Eldermark
12.14 iCareManager
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3705987-global-assisted-living-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here
[“facebook”, “twitter”, “google”, “linkedin”]
{“facebook”=>””, “twitter”=>””, “google”=>””, “linkedin”=>””