Attendance Management System Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Attendance systems help to track employees and their presence within an organization. By monitoring the attendance, organizations can understand the behavior of their employees, such as their arrival and departure times, vacation and sick days, and leaves of absence.

The prospects for growth in this market will be impelled by the growing need for higher employee efficiency and better time management in organizations. Organizations from across the globe deploy attendance systems management solutions to manage their workforce efficiently. The effective deployment of this software helps organizations to monitor the real-time performance of their employees and also enables easy planning and scheduling of work.

In 2018, the global Attendance Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Attendance Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Attendance Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ADP

Kronos

Reflexis Systems

SAP

Tyco

Acumen Data Systems

Allegion

Biometric Time Clock Systems

Bullhorn

Cognitec Systems

eSSL Security

FingerCheck

Fujitsu

Herta Security

NETtime Solutions

TimeLabs

Trac-Tech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Proximity Cards

Biometrics

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Attendance Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Attendance Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Attendance Management System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Attendance Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Proximity Cards

1.4.3 Biometrics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Attendance Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Attendance Management System Market Size

2.2 Attendance Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Attendance Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Attendance Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Attendance Management System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Attendance Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Attendance Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Attendance Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Attendance Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Attendance Management System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Attendance Management System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Attendance Management System Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Attendance Management System Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ADP

12.1.1 ADP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Attendance Management System Introduction

12.1.4 ADP Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ADP Recent Development

12.2 Kronos

12.2.1 Kronos Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Attendance Management System Introduction

12.2.4 Kronos Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Kronos Recent Development

12.3 Reflexis Systems

12.3.1 Reflexis Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Attendance Management System Introduction

12.3.4 Reflexis Systems Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Reflexis Systems Recent Development

12.4 SAP

12.4.1 SAP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Attendance Management System Introduction

12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 SAP Recent Development

12.5 Tyco

12.5.1 Tyco Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Attendance Management System Introduction

12.5.4 Tyco Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tyco Recent Development

12.6 Acumen Data Systems

12.6.1 Acumen Data Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Attendance Management System Introduction

12.6.4 Acumen Data Systems Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Acumen Data Systems Recent Development

12.7 Allegion

12.7.1 Allegion Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Attendance Management System Introduction

12.7.4 Allegion Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Allegion Recent Development

12.8 Biometric Time Clock Systems

12.8.1 Biometric Time Clock Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Attendance Management System Introduction

12.8.4 Biometric Time Clock Systems Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Biometric Time Clock Systems Recent Development

12.9 Bullhorn

12.9.1 Bullhorn Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Attendance Management System Introduction

12.9.4 Bullhorn Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Bullhorn Recent Development

12.10 Cognitec Systems

12.10.1 Cognitec Systems Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Attendance Management System Introduction

12.10.4 Cognitec Systems Revenue in Attendance Management System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Cognitec Systems Recent Development

12.11 eSSL Security

12.12 FingerCheck

12.13 Fujitsu

12.14 Herta Security

12.15 NETtime Solutions

12.16 TimeLabs

12.17 Trac-Tech

Continuous…

