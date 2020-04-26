Boat Insurance Market 2019-2024: Technology, Future Growth with Top Key Players- Zurich, Axa, Aviva, State Farm, Allianz, Geico and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Boat Insurance Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Boat Insurance is hull insurance that covers damage to a boat, its machinery and its equipment. It refers to the main body of the ship and it can be understood like car insurance, with a difference of being for a water faring vehicle instead of land. It covers all types of vessels operating into the oceans, lakes, or rivers like bulk carriers, fishing boats, ships, tankers, cruises, yachts.

Europe is a mature market and navigating the market with the market size 2618 in 2017. China develops maturely in recent years and also plays an important role in Boat Insurance market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Boat Insurance market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1040 million by 2024, from US$ 830 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Boat Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Zurich

AXA

AVIVA

State Farm

Allianz

GEICO

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

CPIC

Markel Corporation

Kemper Corporation

Allstate

MetLife

PingAn

Westfield

Westpac

RAA

Northbridge

RSA Insurance

Helvetia

Pantaenius Yacht Insurance

Generali

United Marine Underwriters

Pacific Marine

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Boat Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.This study considers the Boat Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Actual Cash Value

Agreed Amount Value



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Ocean

Lakes

Rivers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Boat Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Boat Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Boat Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Boat Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Boat Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

