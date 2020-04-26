Briquetting Press Market Industry Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities 2018-2028

Briquetting press is a machine that uses massive pressure to squeeze feeding material into sticks or square blocks. It is also called as a briquette machine or briquette maker. A briquetting press is utilized around the globe for its irreplaceable advantages such as better waste management, cost-effectiveness, metal chip recycling, and better handling of residual materials.

A briquetting press is generally of three types- mechanical, screw, and hydraulic. A mechanical briquetting press is used more often in industries due to its higher performance, stability, and lower maintenance. It is used to create briquettes of different shapes and sizes using a stamping operation. Screw briquetting press creates molds of briquettes with the help of a screw rod and a sleeve. This type of briquetting press is less expansive and easy to operate. A hydraulic briquetting press uses hydraulic force to form briquettes. It is used when a limited number of briquettes are required with high quality.

Furthermore, different types of materials are used as feeding materials in briquetting presses such as metals, wood, paper, plastics, biomass, etc. Briquettes of different materials have different applications and are used for residential, commercial, and industrial purposes.

Briquetting Press Market: Dynamics

A briquetting press is used to form briquettes from different types of materials. These are directly used in the boilers of sugar mills, paper mills, dyeing houses, leather and oil extraction plants, etc. They can also be used in furnace & foundries for heating & melting metal, brick kilns, as well as for residential & commercial heating purposes. Biomass briquettes are an eco-friendly and renewable power source and used as a fuel for many industrial purposes. The rising demand for briquettes from different end-use industries and sectors is projected to push the growth of the briquetting press market over the forecast period.

Additionally, government regulations and support for the use of renewable energy sources and advantages of biomass briquettes over other fuels is increasing the demand for biomass briquettes in various end-use industries. This factor is expected to significantly drive the biomass briquetting press market.

However, low maintenance and long life span of briquetting press lead to a low substitution rate. Additionally, hydraulic and screw briquetting presses require high maintenance and initial investment to setup a briquetting plant. This factor is anticipated to hamper the growth of the briquetting press market over the forecast period.

Briquetting Press Market: Segmentation

The briquetting press market can be segmented into product type, mode of operation, power supply, feeding material, end use, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global briquetting press market is segmented into:

Mechanical Briquetting Press

Screw Briquetting Press

Hydraulic Briquetting Press

On the basis of mode of operation, the global briquetting press market is segmented into:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

On the basis of power source, the global briquetting press market is segmented into:

Electric

Fuel

On the basis of feeding materials, the global briquetting press market is segmented into:

Metals

Wood

Biomass

Plastics

Paper

On the basis of end use, the global briquetting press market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Briquetting Press Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a prominent region in the briquetting press market owing to the increasing demand from manufacturing industries for metal briquetting presses and biomass briquettes. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are expected to have significant growth in the briquetting press market due to the government initiatives for the use of renewable energy sources in the region. The increasing government regulations related to waste management and renewable energy sources such as biomass briquettes, in Europe, are projected to create demand for new briquetting presses in the region over the forecast period.

North America is expected to have significant growth in the briquetting press market owing to the growing production and consumption of biomass briquettes and the increasing demand for metal briquetting presses in different manufacturing and metal processing industries. Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are anticipated to have promising growth in the briquetting press market over the forecast period.

Briquetting Press Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global briquetting press market are: