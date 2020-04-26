Bubble Tea Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Bubble Tea Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.

According to applications, Bubble Tea is spilt into Kids (<10 years), Teenagers (<25 years) and Adults. In 2017, Bubble Tea for Teenagers occupied more than 44.66% of total amount in 2017.

According to types, Bubble Tea is split into Original Flavored Bubble Tea, Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea and Other Flavors, most manufacturers in the report can supply all product. Original Flavored is the largest market with the share of 44.14% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Bubble Tea market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8460 million by 2024, from US$ 5370 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Bubble Tea business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Original Flavored Bubble Tea

Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea

Other Flavors

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Kids (<10 years)

Teenagers (<25 years)

Adults

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Kung Fu Tea

Gong Cha

Boba Guys

Chatime

ShareTea

8tea5

Quickly

CoCo Fresh

VIVI BUBBLE TEA

To study and analyze the global Bubble Tea market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Bubble Tea market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bubble Tea players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bubble Tea with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Bubble Tea submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

