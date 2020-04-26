COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT GAS TURBINE ENGINE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

A gas turbine engine, or gas turbine, is an engine belonging to a heat engine.

Given that demand for air travel is set to see a surge, particularly from emerging regional markets, suppliers and manufacturers of aircraft engines should see considerable opportunities for growth over the next ten years.

The global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CFM International

GE Aviation

GKN Aerospace

International Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines

NPOturn

PowerJet

Pratt and Whitney

Rolls Royce

The Engine Alliance

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Narrow-Body

Wide-Body

Regional Jet

Segment by Application

Commercial

Military

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine

1.2 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Narrow-Body

1.2.3 Wide-Body

1.2.4 Regional Jet

1.3 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Military

1.4 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Size

1.5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production

3.4.1 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production

3.5.1 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

