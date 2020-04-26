Edge Banders Market Rapid Rise in Industrialization Plays Key Role in Market Development 2018-2028

Edge banders are edge trimming machines used to stick and trim the side strips of furniture with the help of glue or other adhesives. To efficiently trim the side edges of furniture, leveling pads or height adjusting pads, which can be adjusted as per the leveling height or furniture’s surface thickness, are used. To trim the edges of a small numbers of doors, windows, cabinets or other kitchen furniture, manual edge banders are used. On the other hand, for a large stock of furniture, automatic edge banders are used. Automatic edge banders are equipped with lasers to ensure accurate cutting. Edge banders play a crucial role in making decorative changes to furniture such as tables, consoles and books shelves, which are used in a residential setups, as they help in delivering impressive aesthetic looks that are difficult to achieve otherwise.

Untrimmed edges of furniture may end up tearing the clothes of people using the furniture as well as cause wounds on legs or hands. Therefore, laser technology is used in residential as well as commercial furniture to provide super finishing of the furniture edges.

Edge Banders Market: Dynamics

Increasing construction activities, coupled with investments in infrastructure and rising consumer spending, in developing regions are expected to fuel the growth of the edge banders market. Moreover, advancements in furniture finishing technology, such as laser edge banding and the rising demand for decorative furniture for doors, windows and kitchen furniture are likely to drive the global edge banders market during the forecast period.

The use of digital printing and decorative films to provide super finishing and deliver attractive surfaces has been gaining significant momentum around the globe. This may hinder the growth of the edge banders market in the coming years.

Laser technology can be considered as a trend in the global edge banders market, as it is capable of measuring and trimming extremely small edges of furniture accurately and skilfully.

Edge Banders Market: Segmentation

By product type, the edge banders market has been segmented as:

Single-sides edge banders

Double-sided edge banders

By application, the edge banders market has been segmented as:

Cabinet Making

Doors

Windows

Shelves

Tables

Console

Dressers

Chairs

Stool

Others

By operation, the edge banders market has been segmented as:

Manual

Automatic

By end user, the edge banders market has been segmented as:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Government

Edge Banders Market: Regional Outlook

China is pegged to be a prominent region in the global edge banders market, accounting for approximately a 39% share of global furniture production (~US$ 132 Bn). After China, North America is tipped to be a large market for edge banders, owing to large-scale production of furniture in the U.S., coupled with the increasing sales of wood products in the region. The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at considerable rate in the edge banders market, owing to the increasing infrastructure spending in the region. However, in Asia Pacific, government spending on infrastructure may affect the growth of infrastructure spending as well as edge banders market. Therefore, in the region, private sectors would need to mobilize capital for investment in infrastructure, which would indirectly upsurge the install base of edge banders in the coming years. Latin America is estimated to account for a minute share in the global edge banders market; however, the amalgamation of players in supermarket chains is expected to drive the market. For example, Brazil and Mexico have witnessed a number of acquisitions in the recent past.

Edge Banders Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the prominent market participants identified in the global edge banders market include: