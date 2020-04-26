Electronic Devices Market $97.8 Billion by 2023

Our latest research report entitled Wearable Electronic Devices Market (by type (smartwatch, head-mounted display, wearable camera, wristband, Bluetooth headset, smart clothing, chest strap), application (infotainment, fitness, and wellness, military and industrial, healthcare)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Wearable Electronic Devices. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Wearable Electronic Devices cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Wearable Electronic Devices growth factors.

The forecast Wearable Electronic Devices Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Wearable Electronic Devices on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

The global market for wearable electronic devices was valued at around USD 22.0 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 97.8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 24.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Wearable electronic devices are the products that must be worn on the user’s body for an extended period of time, significantly enhancing the user’s experience as a result of the product being worn. Furthermore, it contains advanced circuitry, wireless connectivity and at least a minimal level of independent processing capability.

The global market for these wearable technology devices has been slowly growing since the 1970s and has recently exploded with the popularity of fitness trackers and smartwatches. Much like the evolution of smartphones and tablets, wearable technology devices have been well received by early adopters and is now poised to grow into a leader of the consumer electronics market.

Wearable devices are evolving as part of a growing trend to move data analysis and communication from the smartphone directly to the body. Technologists are using a combination of sensors, machine learning, and big data analysis to provide consumers more data about their bodies and lives than ever before. This emerging field of products will have a dramatic impact on human-computer interaction.

The wearable devices market has several categories of personal devices, all of which are worn or attached to the body. The categories include smart watches, a head-mounted display, wearable cameras, bluetooth headset, wristband, smart clothing, chest strap, sports watch and others.

Key contributing factors for the growth of this market include increasing consumer preference for sophisticated devices, growing demand for IOT and connected devices, easy communication convenience, and significant growth prospects on next-generation displays in wearable devices through innovations.

In addition, the potential for data collection with wearable technology and providing insight into user interaction, ever-growing number of apps, sleek designs in the areas of aesthetics, and rapid health monitoring with the help of these devices further expected to drive the market growth.

However, there are certain restraining factors associated with market are expected to hinder the market growth, which includes high cost of devices, design constraints, high power consumption, data security issues, and usage restrictions.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to high awareness, better product availability, well connected distribution network and large base of population with greater affordability to purchase and use wearable devices.

