Emergency Ambulance Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Emergency Ambulance is a medical vehicle which is used to transport and rescue patients.

The classification of emergency ambulance includes SUV emergency ambulance, truck emergency ambulance, bus emergency ambulance and other kind of emergency ambulance, and the proportion of truck emergency ambulance is about 35%.

North America region is the largest supplier of emergency ambulance, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of emergency ambulance, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2017.

Market competition is intense. Wheeled Coach Industries, TOYOTA, Horton, NISSAN, Leader Ambulance, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Emergency Ambulance market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3140 million by 2024, from US$ 2940 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Emergency Ambulance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Emergency Ambulance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Emergency Ambulance value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

SUV Emergency Ambulance

Truck Emergency Ambulance

Bus Emergency Ambulance

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Emergency Center

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TOYOTA

Horton

NISSAN

Leader Ambulance

FUSO

Life Line Emergency Vehicles

AEV

WAS

BAUS AT

EMS

Macneillie

Braun

Rodriguez Lopez Auto

BHPL

JSV

DEMERS

Huachen Auto Group

BYRON (ETT)

GRUAU

Osage Industries

First Priority Emergency Vehicles

EXCELLANCE

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Emergency Ambulance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Emergency Ambulance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Emergency Ambulance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Emergency Ambulance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Emergency Ambulance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

