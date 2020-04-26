Future of Global Mobile Wallet Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Our latest research report entitled Mobile Wallet Market (by application (mobile commerce, mobile ticketing, mobile coupons, mobile transfer), mode of payment (remote payment and NFC payment), stakeholders (MNOS, handset manufacturers, OSS/BSS solution providers, software developers and aggregators)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Mobile Wallet. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Mobile Wallet cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Mobile Wallet growth factors.

The forecast Mobile Wallet Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Mobile Wallet on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global mobile wallet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. The global mobile wallet market was valued at approximately USD 594.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach approximately USD X.X billion by 2023.

The report identified that global mobile wallet is driven by factors such as high transaction volumes through m-commerce, growing use of smartphone users, and, high Internet penetration worldwide. While the restraining factors include the growth of the mobile wallet industry, and investment and deployment issues. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as customer communications highly personalized, and connected and real-time marketing offers.

The mobile wallet is a type of payment service by which anyone can receive and send money via mobile devices. A mobile wallet is a form of e-commerce model that is made to be used with mobile devices and offers convenience and easy access. It provides service of the online transaction for every single operation in a routine. Mobile wallet offers various facilities such as debit, credit and online transaction from a bank account. Growing number of tablet computer and smartphone users has significantly created the platform for the mobile wallet companies to penetrate the global market.

The global mobile wallet market is expected to be primarily driven by factors such as trending offers and promotional activities by market players, increasing number of smartphone users and customer shift towards electronic money. However, the growth in global mobile wallet market is likely to be hampered by factors such as Security concerns among consumers lack of awareness in emerging markets and government support for cashless transactions and electronic money to encourage the transparency of financial transactions is augmenting the market size of mobile wallet. Several international as well as domestic players operate in this market across countries in the world; however large players such as PayPal, Visa and master card hold a significant market share in the global mobile wallet market.

Market Segmentation by Application, Mode of Payment and Stakeholders

The report on global mobile wallet market covers segments such as application, mode of payment and stakeholders. The application segments include mobile commerce, mobile ticketing, mobile coupons, mobile transfer, and micropayments. On the basis of mode of payment, the global mobile wallet market is categorized into remote payment and NFC payment. The NFC market is further sub-segmented into NFC handsets, NFC chips and tags, NFC readers, NFC micro SD, and NFC SIM/UICC card. The global mobile wallet market stakeholders encompass mobile network operators (MNOS), handset manufacturers, OSS/BSS solution providers, software developers, content applications and aggregators, and other stakeholders.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global mobile wallet market such as, American Express, Apple Inc., AT&T INC., Blackberry Ltd., First Data Corporation, Google Inc., Sprint Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., MasterCard Incorporated, and Visa Inc..

