Geophysical Services And Equipment Market Growth and Changes Influencing the Industry 2019-2026

The report, named “Global Geophysical Services And Equipment Market 2019”, provides a Detailed overview of the Geophysical Services And Equipment Market related to overall world. Delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Geophysical Services And Equipment report present highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, Geophysical Services And Equipment market pricing and profitability.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

An exclusive Geophysical Services And Equipment Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Geophysical Services And Equipment Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Geophysical Services And Equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Get || Download Latest Sample Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4070

Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market was valued at USD 10,119.1 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12,841.25 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. In this market, the North American region is considered one of the substantial contributors. The scope of Geophysical Services and Equipment market in North America lies in the strong foothold Canada has in terms of geophysical exploration in the mining industry.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest pace due to the rapid developments in technology in this region. The developments in technology in the Asia Pacific are in turn aiding strong participation in the oil and gas, agriculture and therefore boosting the growth of the Geophysical Services and Equipment Market.

Market Overview

The Geophysical Services and Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of service type and industry. One of the most influential factors that have positively affected the market has been the increasing innovations in technology globally. This increase in technology has had drastically changed the way in which information is first and foremost obtained, as well as then managed and processed. This evolution of data processing in the Geophysical Services and Equipment Market has allowed for a radical change as data acquisition and image processing techniques have been revolutionized.

Geophysical information and analysis have comprehensive applications across service providing companies. The efficacy of data scrutiny is reliant on incorporating the data accurately w.r.t. the entire asset team. There are various branches of geophysics. Exploration geophysics is one such applied branch of geophysics which mainly deals with using physical methods at the surface of the Earth to evaluate various physical properties of the surface. There are numerous geophysical methods used in industries such as seismic, non-seismic, gravitational, magnetic, electric and electromagnetic.

Geophysical studies can be considered as a great tool as it can enable exploration teams in having remote access to a vast variety of data in a fraction of seconds. Geophysical services and equipment provide a great ability to the geologists to utilize technology and fetch accurate data in a much lesser period of time. There are various applications of geophysical services and equipment. However, it is widely used in the oil & gas industry. As a part of oil & gas industry, it is also used in subsea systems.

FIGURE 1 GROWING DEMAND FOR OIL AND GAS GLOBALLY (THOUSAND METRIC TONS) 2007-2017

Factors influencing the market

There are several factors that are benefitting the growth of the Geophysical Services and Equipment market. These factors include the increasing demand for oil and gas and the growing exploration activities in emerging countries. Another factor that is positively affecting the Geophysical Services and Equipment market is the growing applications in environmental geophysics.

A factor that is expected to restrain the growth of the overall Geophysical Services and Equipment market involves decreasing investments in seismic surveys. In spite of having such a progressive portfolio, seismic surveys are lagging behind in terms of investment. The equipment used for the acquisition of seismic observations is, in general, more expensive than equipment required for the other geophysical surveys. Due to this, there are decreasing investments in a seismic survey that is in turn negatively affecting the market.

Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Segment Analysis

The Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market can be segmented into service type, industry, and geography. Service types of global Geophysical Services and Equipment market involves Multi-client data acquisition, Image processing, and Contractual data acquisition. Geophysical data acquisition is traditionally carried out in two ways: Multi-client data acquisition and client data acquisition. Multi-client data acquisitions for geophysical services are carried out through surveys. Multi-client acquisition surveys are usually acquired by a geophysical company for the benefit of the company itself and for the most part, are carried out over a large domain.

Image processing in terms of geophysics is an important sector of the geophysical service types as it plays a large role in the data that is being acquired and often times increases the quality of the data. Image processing is also conducted to be able to extract information. Images for geophysical processes can be both in 2D as well as 3D. The second mode for the acquisition of geophysical data; contractual data acquisition, is the acquisition of the data from the geophysical company in an exclusive manner. The data is usually acquired by a specific company for the benefit of an individual client by whom the data is completely owned. This is in contrast to the multi-client data acquisition in which the information that is acquired by the company is owned by the company as well.

On the basis of Industry, the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market has been segmented into Minerals & mining, Water exploration, Oil & gas, Environment, and Agriculture. In terms of mineral exploration, the purpose of geophysical services are conducted primarily in order to extract information about their physical properties. Some geophysical properties of minerals that are beneficial and are used for geophysical surveys are density, magnetic susceptibility, electrical polarizability, electrical conductivity, radioactivity (and more). Water exploration in terms of geophysical services is conducted with the objective of being able to examine the characteristics of the water (such as its quality). With the increasingly depleting sources of oil and gas fields, the necessity for finding new sources for hydrocarbons is becoming increasingly necessary as well as valuable. With this necessity comes the rise of geophysical services in the oil and gas industry.

Some of the major players involved in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market are SEABIRD EXPLORATION, P.G.S, EMGS, BGP INC., SCHLUMBERGER, TGS, GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES, C.G.G, SPECTRUMGEO, ION GEOPHYSICAL, POLARCUS, GEOKINETICS, and FUGRO. These companies are profiled on the basis of their financials, their geographic and business segment breakdown, as well as product benchmarking. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Some of the key developments of the major companies that are involved in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market are as follows:

TABLE 1 Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market: key developments

Company Name Key Developments Description Amazon Seabird Exploration • Announced acquisition of the seismic vessel Geowave Voyager (the “Vessel” or “Geowave Voyager”) and certain seismic equipment from Exploration Vessel Resources II AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of CGG S.A. (“CGG”) Schlumberger New Product/Service Launch • Schlumberger Introduces HyperBlade Hyperbolic Diamond Element Bit • It reduces drilling costs by improving the rate of penetration (ROP), while maintaining steering response and directional tracking in soft and plastic rock formations C.G.G Partnerships • CGG develops a Centre for advanced imaging for Petronas Carigali SDN BHD

• CGG and Petronas Carigali SDN BHD (Petronas Carigali), a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), have agreed on a collaboration to provide access to CGG’S latest technology and expertise in high-end seismic and multi-physics imaging, and reservoir characterization

Analyst View: Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market

The Geophysical Services and Equipment Market is expected to increase as the scope of geophysical services is increasing due to growing digitalization in industries. The use of geophysical services and equipment are convenient to use and does not involve any destruction to the environment. When analyzed, there have been flaws in traditional geophysical services and equipment as well. Thus, extensive research and development activities have been carried out to improve the system. Geophysics has developed various methods of sampling the subsurface, which are cost-effective.

Get More Information about this report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/global-geophysical-services-and-equipment-market-size-and-forecast-to-2025/

About Us:

Verified Market Research’ has been providing Research Reports, with up to date information, and in-depth analysis, for several years now, to individuals and companies alike that are looking for accurate Research Data. Our aim is to save your Time and Resources, providing you with the required Research Data, so you can only concentrate on Progress and Growth. Our Data includes research from various industries, along with all necessary statistics like Market Trends, or Forecasts from reliable sources.

Contact Us:

Mr. Ankush

Call: +1 (650) 781 4080

Email: [email protected]