Global Anti-Static Agents Market By Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan), By Segments (Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Diethanolamides, Glycerol Monostearate) Industry Share and Analysis 2019 – 2025

“Global Anti-Static Agents Market research report” is prepared based on the competent evaluation of the market status and business performance. The report introduces the market definition. Study acts as a valid source, when assessing the main classification and classification share of the market. Furthermore, contextual factors such as capacity production overview, production market share, demand overview, import and export consumption amongst others are thoroughly examined during the study.

The alignment of business performance with key market players provides clarity on its progress. Thus, when addressing the market share of the prominent vendors’ factors such as company profile, product picture, product specifications, product application evaluation, capacity, production, cost, price, production value and others are assessed thoroughly.

This report focuses on Anti-static Agents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-static Agents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: BASF, Dow Chemical, Safic-Alcan, 3M, Akzo Nobel, DuPont, Croda, A. Schulman, Inc., Arkema, Evonik, Solvay

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type: Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines, Diethanolamides, Glycerol Monostearate

Segment by Application: Electronics, Automotives, Textiles, Packaging, Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Anti-static Agents Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-static Agents

1.2 Anti-static Agents Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-static Agents Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

1.2.3 Diethanolamides

1.2.4 Glycerol Monostearate

1.3 Anti-static Agents Segment by Application

1.3.1 Anti-static Agents Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronics

1.3.3 Automotives

1.3.4 Textiles

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Anti-static Agents Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Anti-static Agents Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Anti-static Agents Market Size

1.4.1 Global Anti-static Agents Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Anti-static Agents Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Anti-static Agents Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anti-static Agents Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Anti-static Agents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Anti-static Agents Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Anti-static Agents Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Anti-static Agents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Anti-static Agents Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Anti-static Agents Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Anti-static Agents Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Anti-static Agents Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Anti-static Agents Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Anti-static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Anti-static Agents Production

3.4.1 North America Anti-static Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Anti-static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Anti-static Agents Production

3.5.1 Europe Anti-static Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Anti-static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Anti-static Agents Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Anti-static Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Anti-static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Anti-static Agents Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Anti-static Agents Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Anti-static Agents Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

