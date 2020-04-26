Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025

The global Biodegradable Agricultural Film market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biodegradable Agricultural Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: BASF SE, Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd, Biobag International, RKW Se, AEP Industries Inc, Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd, AB Rani Plast Oy, Novamont S.Pa, British Polythene Industries, PLC, Armando Alvarez

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type : Starch, Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodegradable Agricultural Film

1.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Starch

1.2.3 Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA)

1.2.4 Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Fruits & Vegetables

1.3.3 Grains & Oilseeds

1.3.4 Flowers

1.3.5 Others

1.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Size

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Biodegradable Agricultural Film Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Biodegradable Agricultural Film Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Biodegradable Agricultural Film Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

