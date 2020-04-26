Global Building Automation Systems Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

Our latest research report entitled Building Automation Systems Market (by types of system (lighting, heating, ventilation, energy management devices, entertainment controls and smart gadgets and others), application (industrial, commercial, residential), technology (cellular networks and wireless technologies)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Building Automation Systems. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Building Automation Systems cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Building Automation Systems growth factors.

The forecast Building Automation Systems Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Building Automation Systems on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The building automation system (BAS) market projected to grow at a CAGR between 10.70% and 10.75% over the period of 2017 to 2023. The building automation system (BAS) market was valued over USD 53.66 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 98.11 Billion by 2023.

The report identified that global building automation systems is driven by factors such as the regulatory norms, the requirement for superior utility efficiency, and, increasing global demand for energy. While the restraining factors include high Cost of implementation, technical difficulties and lack of skilled experts. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as favorable government initiatives and incentives.

Building automation systems (BAS) are the centralized, interconnected networks of software and hardware which control the environment in commercial, residential and institutional facilities. The objective of installing building automation systems is improving the resident comfort, reducing consumption of energy and managing building operations effectively. Building automation systems are being introduced to new and existing buildings in order to automate various processes such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, etc. Moreover, this technology is not limited to residential buildings but is also being implemented in commercial buildings and various sectors such as healthcare.

Market Segmentation by Types of System, Application and Technology

The report on global building automation systems market covers segments such as types of system, application and technology. BAS on the basis of system type can be categorized into segments including, security and safety, lighting, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, energy management devices, communication and healthcare and child safety, entertainment controls and smart gadgets. On the basis of application the bas market can be segmented into industrial, commercial, institutional, transportation, residential and others. Based on technology, the bas market can be segmented into technologies and protocol, cellular networks and wireless technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global building automation systems market such as, Legrand SA, Hubbell Inc., ABBLtd., SiemensAG, Johnson Controls International PLC, DexCom,United Technologies Corp. , Robert Bosch GmbH , Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. ,and Crestron Electronics, Inc.

