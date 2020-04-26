Global Clot Management Devices Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2020

Blood clot leads to blockage of blood supply to the heart, legs, brain and lungs. Blood clots develop in the arteries and causes diseases such as stroke, heart attack and sever legs pain. In addition, formation of blood clot is also a leading cause of death in cancer patients. Blood clots are treated with anti-coagulation drugs and surgery. Clot management devices are used to treat periphery artery, neurovascular, arteriovenous and coronary thrombosis.

North America dominates the global market for clot management devices due to introduction of neurovascular embolectomy device. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global clot management devices market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing clot management devices markets in Asia-Pacific region. Some of the key driving forces for clot management devices market in emerging countries are increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure, lack of prophylactic inferior vena cava filter and large pool of patients.

In recent times there is increased use of clot management devices due to rising prevalence of periphery artery disease. Increasing prevalence of coronary heart diseases and kidney diseases and increasing aging population are some of the key factors driving the growth for global clot management devices market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of global clot management devices market. However, lack of trained physician and lack of reimbursements in developing countries are some of the major factors restraining the growth for the global clot management devices market. In addition, anticoagulant therapy is the first choice of treatment for deep vein thrombosis which is also inhibiting the growth of the global clot management device market.

Increasing innovation of clot management products would develop opportunity for global clot management devices market. However, complications in device handling could lead a challenge for global clot management devices market. The trend for global clot management devices market is combined use of catheter directed thrombolysis and percutaneous thrombectomy for the treatment of acute venous thrombosis. Some of the major companies operating in the global clot management devices market are Medtronic, Cook Medical, AngioDynamics, Rex Medical, Boston Scientific, Merit Medical Systems and Vascular Solutions.

