Global Insulation Materials Market By Type (Mineral Wool/Rock Wool/Stone, Polyurethane Foam, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene), By Application (Electricity Power, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, New Energy) Industry Demand and Growth Opportunity 2019 – 2025

This report focuses on Insulation Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insulation Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Insulation Materials market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered: Weidmann (WICOR Group), Dupont, Nitto Denko Corporation, Krempel, Pucaro (ABB), Elantas Electrical Insulation, 3M, Von Roll, Toray, ISOVOLTA AG, Sichuan EM Technology, Axalta (The Carlyle Group)

Segment by Regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type: Mineral Wool/Rock Wool/Stone, Polyurethane Foam, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Expanded Polystyrene, Extruded Polystyrene

Segment by Application: Electricity Power, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, New Energy, Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Insulation Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Insulation Materials

1.2 Insulation Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Insulation Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Mineral Wool/Rock Wool/Stone

1.2.3 Polyurethane Foam

1.2.4 Polyethylene

1.2.5 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.6 Expanded Polystyrene

1.2.7 Extruded Polystyrene

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Insulation Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Insulation Materials Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electricity Power

1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 New Energy

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Insulation Materials Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Insulation Materials Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Insulation Materials Market Size

1.4.1 Global Insulation Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Insulation Materials Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Insulation Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Insulation Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Insulation Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Insulation Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Insulation Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Insulation Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Insulation Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Insulation Materials Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

