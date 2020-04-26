Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Legal Practice Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 133 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Legal Practice Management Software Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

This report studies the Legal (or Law) Practice Management Software market, Legal practice management software is software designed to manage a law firm’s case and client records, billing and bookkeeping, schedules and appointments, deadlines, computer files and to facilitate any compliance requirements such as with document retention policies, courts’ electronic filing systems, etc.

Legal practice management software is a type of tools to law practice management activities. And the Legal practice management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Legal practice management software is mainly used for three applications: law firms and attorneys, courts, other users. And law firms and attorneys was the most widely used area which took up about 74% of the global total in 2017.

The global Legal practice management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Legal practice management software sales will reach about 1047 Million USD in 2017 from 491 Million USD in 2013 all around the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Legal Practice Management Software market will register a 14.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2330 million by 2024, from US$ 1050 million in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Themis Solutions

AppFolio

TrialWorks

Needles

The Legal Assistant

Legal Files

DPS Software

RELX Group

Smokeball

Rocket Matter

Leap

LawYee

Thomson Reuters Elite

Executive Data Systems

Eclipse Legal Systems

Abacus Data Systems

CaseFlow

Matrix Pointe Software

SmartAdvocate

BHL Software

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application:

Law Firms and Attorneys

Courts

Other Users

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Legal Practice Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Legal Practice Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Legal Practice Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Legal Practice Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Legal Practice Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

